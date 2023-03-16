Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 741 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,126,000 after buying an additional 1,921,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,229,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth approximately $78,679,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TPG by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.18. 64,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -138.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.