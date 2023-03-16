Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Renasant Stock Performance

Renasant stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,216. Renasant has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Renasant by 327.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 274.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

