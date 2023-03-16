Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.
Repligen Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.12. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
