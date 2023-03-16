Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.12. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

