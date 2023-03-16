Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 15th (ALRM, AMSC, CI, CZR, FDX, JLL, LPSN, MOH, OC, OLLI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 15th:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

