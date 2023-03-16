Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 138 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.02 and its 200-day moving average is $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $401.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

