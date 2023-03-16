ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 355.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 102,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $80,657.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,270.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

