RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,331. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

