Richard N. Jr. Patterson Sells 5,000 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Clear Secure Stock Performance
NYSE YOU opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
