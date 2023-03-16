Richard N. Jr. Patterson Sells 5,000 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

About Clear Secure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Read More

