Rise Advisors LLC Buys 116 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after buying an additional 506,132 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.67. The company had a trading volume of 931,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

