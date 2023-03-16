Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.18. 185,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,641. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

