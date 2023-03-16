Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,365. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.