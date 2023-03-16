Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,365. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

