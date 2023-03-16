Rise Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

IEFA stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,201,935 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

