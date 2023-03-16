Rise Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,368,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 217,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,123. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.52.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.