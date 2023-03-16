RK Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Franklin Resources comprises about 3.8% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

