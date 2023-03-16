RK Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Lincoln National comprises approximately 2.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 704.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Stock Down 4.9 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -13.60%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

