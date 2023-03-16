RK Asset Management LLC Takes $9.55 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 205,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,000. National Beverage accounts for about 9.2% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of National Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in National Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

National Beverage Stock Performance

About National Beverage

Shares of FIZZ opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.