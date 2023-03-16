Robert S. Singer Acquires 500 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Director Robert S. Singer purchased 500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $17,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $976,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 812,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 195,094 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,032,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

