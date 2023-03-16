Robert Stefanovich Sells 1,159 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $23,342.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cryoport stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 66,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 137,348 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

