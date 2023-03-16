Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.71% from the company’s previous close.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 2,039,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at $432,553,227.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 95,484 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $698,942.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 753,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,371.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,121,433 shares of company stock worth $32,707,169. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

