Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 755 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $105.69 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.