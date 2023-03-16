Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Aflac by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,737,000 after purchasing an additional 661,438 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 45,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

