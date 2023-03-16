Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 128.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $74.98 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

