Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Makes New $103,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.7 %

CAT opened at $217.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

