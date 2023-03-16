Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 1,996 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $329.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $313.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $273.01 and a one year high of $384.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.13 and a 200 day moving average of $341.12.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.70.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

