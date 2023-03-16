Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 163.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $303.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.51. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

