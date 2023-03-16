Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$48.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$39.63.

Shares of ENGH stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,272. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of C$23.96 and a 12-month high of C$44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.75 per share, with a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,708,675. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.43, for a total transaction of C$788,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,912. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,708,675. Corporate insiders own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

