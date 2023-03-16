Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma makes up 4.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,282,000 after acquiring an additional 276,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,897 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. 378,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,794. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

