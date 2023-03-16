RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 560.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $846.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 257,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after purchasing an additional 465,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

