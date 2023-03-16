Rune (RUNE) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Rune has a total market cap of $27,926.49 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rune has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00005842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.55247419 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

