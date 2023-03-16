Ryan F. Flynn Sells 2,197 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ITT opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 36.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 101.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 249,528 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in ITT by 69.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.30.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

