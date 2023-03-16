Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Trading 3.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.73. 109,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 652,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Specifically, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Mark Stephen Katz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 264,066 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,592,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

