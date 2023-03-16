Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RYI. TheStreet cut Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.77. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

