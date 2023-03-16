Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.
Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
