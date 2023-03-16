Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.93

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 529087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.