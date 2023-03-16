Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Trimmed by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

NYSE CRM opened at $182.91 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.52 and a 200 day moving average of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,543 shares of company stock worth $6,510,119. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

