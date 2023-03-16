Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,760,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $21.49.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 302,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 302,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034,959 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,466. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

