Sasan Aminpour Sells 82,972 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) COO Sasan Aminpour sold 82,972 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $219,875.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 813,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sasan Aminpour also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Sasan Aminpour sold 20,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $61,800.00.
- On Monday, March 6th, Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00.
FTC Solar Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.35 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.
FTCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
