Sasan Aminpour Sells 82,972 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) COO Sasan Aminpour sold 82,972 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $219,875.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 813,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Sasan Aminpour sold 20,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $61,800.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.35 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 144,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

