Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €8.00 ($8.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.06) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.67) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.85) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.28) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.15 ($6.61) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($18.00). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.99.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.