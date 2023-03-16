Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLB. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,626. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

