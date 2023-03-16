Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,315 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 202,802 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 676,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

