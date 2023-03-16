Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 103,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $38.65.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

