SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 25,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,955. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

