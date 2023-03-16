SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
SCYNEXIS Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ SCYX opened at $1.28 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.26.
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
