SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $1.28 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 285,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

