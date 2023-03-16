Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 25th

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.