Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $6.14. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 979,948 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.