Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Martin Ive Buys 36,412 Shares

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive acquired 36,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £2,184.72 ($2,662.67).

Martin Ive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Martin Ive bought 50,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,265.69).

On Tuesday, February 7th, Martin Ive purchased 450,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($38,391.22).

On Tuesday, January 24th, Martin Ive acquired 274,987 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £19,249.09 ($23,460.20).

On Friday, January 13th, Martin Ive acquired 394,824 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £27,637.68 ($33,683.95).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Martin Ive bought 900,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($65,813.53).

Shares of SEE stock traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6.01 ($0.07). 3,872,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,974,319. Seeing Machines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.30 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.58. The firm has a market cap of £249.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

