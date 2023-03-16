Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NYSE SEM opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Select Medical by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Select Medical by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

