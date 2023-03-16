Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Semrush stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 215,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,957. Semrush has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Semrush Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Semrush by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Semrush by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Semrush by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Semrush by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Semrush by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.