Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Semrush Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Semrush stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 215,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,957. Semrush has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.
Semrush Company Profile
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
