Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.61

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.
SNIRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Senior from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Senior from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.50.
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
