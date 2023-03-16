SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.7 %

SentinelOne stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,294. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 7,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $115,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,922 shares of company stock worth $312,241. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SentinelOne by 6,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after buying an additional 3,443,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SentinelOne by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after buying an additional 2,513,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

